Upfiring (UFR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,530.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $7.52 million and approximately $42,530.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

