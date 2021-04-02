V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -611.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

