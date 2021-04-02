Vai (VAI) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $159.79 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 172,255,069 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

