Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $290.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $109,224,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period.

MTN stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.03. The company had a trading volume of 296,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

