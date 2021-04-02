Valueworks LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,352,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 217.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

