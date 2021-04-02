VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

