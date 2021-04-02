Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.