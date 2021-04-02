Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28.

See Also: Street Name

Dividend History for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit