Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.28.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.