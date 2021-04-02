Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.41

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.41 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 747,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £703.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87.

Vectura Group Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit