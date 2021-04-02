VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,180 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,323. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

