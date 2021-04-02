Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 496.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. 12,885,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,703,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

