Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VERU has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of VERU opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

