ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Down 3.5%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.59. 13,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit