ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Down 3.5%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.95 and last traded at $47.59. 13,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 238,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

