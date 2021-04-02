Vid (VI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41,318.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Vid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $768,544.30 and approximately $41,318.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00051718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,332.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00660328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,738,221 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars.

