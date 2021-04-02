VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on VIQ Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VQSLF opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36. VIQ Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

