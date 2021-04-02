Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit