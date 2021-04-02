Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

