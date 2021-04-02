Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $323,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Post were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Post stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

