Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $379,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in New Relic were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

New Relic stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

