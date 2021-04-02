Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $402,000 Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.