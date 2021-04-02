Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

ARNA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

