Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.83 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

