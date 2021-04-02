Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

