Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.31 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

