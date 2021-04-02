Virtu Financial LLC Buys 302,797 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 2,526.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter.

East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,979. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

