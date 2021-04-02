Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 295.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 23,194,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The company has a market capitalization of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

