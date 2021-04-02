Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,742,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 272,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.05. 2,443,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $91.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

