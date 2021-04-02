VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $1,548,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,179. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $152.40. 732,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $161.95.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

