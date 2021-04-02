Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 57,584 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 578.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Visteon by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after buying an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 301.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 16.4% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Shares of VC opened at $125.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

