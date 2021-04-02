Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530,583 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,386,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 268,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period.

MIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

MIK stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $22.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

