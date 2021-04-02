Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 187,666 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 531.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,832,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,872,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

