W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $44,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

