Wahid Nawabi Sells 116 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total transaction of $13,959.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wahid Nawabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $119.35 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

