Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 57,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.32.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

