Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,924 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $145.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.