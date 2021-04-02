Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $42.89 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

