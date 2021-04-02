Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

WRB stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $77.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

