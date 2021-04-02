Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

STWOU stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.