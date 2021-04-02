Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDD opened at $6.02 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

