Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $375,830.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

