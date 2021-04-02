WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,989 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.85) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

