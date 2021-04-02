WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 250,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,706,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.69 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

