WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $229,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,436,619.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $131.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

