WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

