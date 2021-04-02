WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $2.91 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,011,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808,494 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,132,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,878,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,557,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

