WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
