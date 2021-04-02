WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.