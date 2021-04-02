WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Aramark has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.