WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WDDMF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

