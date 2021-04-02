WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.
Shares of WDDMF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. WeedMD has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
About WeedMD
Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.