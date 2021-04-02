WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,142,400 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

