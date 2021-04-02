Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

Lear stock opened at $180.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 102.35, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

