Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

